Anushka Sharma Is Currently 'Quarantining At A Stadium' In The UK, Thanks To Virat Kohli. Read Her ROFL Post

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself on Saturday

She is in the UK

She flew to the UK with her husband and daughter

If you are wondering where Anushka Sharma is these days, her latest post on Instagram is just for you. The actress, who flew to the UK with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and their baby daughter Vamika for the world test championship earlier this week, updated her Instagram feed with a pretty photo of herself from the stadium in Southampton, where she is "quarantining" currently. She looks adorable in a cream sweatshirt and matching trousers in the photo. "Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for sometime," she wrote in the caption of her post and added the hashtag #QuarantineAtTheStadium. Indian men's and women's teams are currently quarantining at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

See Anushka Sharma's ROFL post here:



On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured with their baby daughter at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the UK.

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in December 2017 and the couple welcomed a baby daughter in January this year.

Recently, while interacting with his fans on Instagram, Virat Kohli shared the meaning of Vamika's name and added: "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

"Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga," he told his fans



Anushka Sharma, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is a renowned star now. She has acted in several films like Sultan, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.