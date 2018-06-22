Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Share A Warm Hug At The Airport. Pics Are Viral

Once again, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pictures have found a top spot on the Internet's trend list. The star couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning. Anushka had come to drop Virat, who left for New Delhi. Before Virat made his way through the airport, the duo exchanged a warm hug. Virat, the doting husband, waited for Anushka to sit in the car and then left. (Aww, you guys!). Anushka wore a cute pink and white-striped shirt dress while Virat was casually dressed. Virat and Indian cricket team are awaiting the tour of England, which begins from July 3.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last December at a resort in Tuscany. Their wedding was an extremely private affair and apart from both the families, only close friends were invited. The couple hosted two wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai later.
CommentsOver the weekend, Anushka and Virat trended big time after the cricketer shared a video of the actress schooling a man for littering on the road.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari. She returned from the US some weeks ago, after wrapping the shoot of Zero, her film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, is also on her line-up of films. While Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, in which she plays the role of a biographer, is her next release.