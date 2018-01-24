Anushka Sharma And Dude Show Us The Perfect Way To Spend A Chhutti Day

Guess who chilled with Anushka Sharma on an off day? No, it's not Anushka's husband Virat Kohli but her pet dog Dude. Yes, Anushka is treating herself to a wonderful time, of which 'chhutti day' is made of. The 29-year-old actress Instagrammed a photo of herself and her pet dog Dude, captioning it as: "Guess who chilled with me on my day off." In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen grinning at her dog while Dude is concentrating on Anushka and looks absolutely adorable. The photo is so adorable that netizens could not but notice it even on a busy week day. Comments and likes started pouring in within minutes and the photo garnered over 231,956 'likes' in less than an hour. Several of Anushka's followers highlighted that it's the perfect way to spend time with your pet while some others also mentioned that the picture is "just too cute" and we don't disagree.
Anushka married Virat Kohli in Italy on December 11, last year. After a short honeymoon (reportedly in Netherlands), Anushka went to South Africa, where he accompanied Virat for a test series.
See Anushka's picture with her Dude here. (This will definitely make you want to cuddle your dog)
Anushka Sharma is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka received a warm welcome by her team after she returned to Mumbai.
Anushka shared a photo from her vanity van and wrote: "They say - Back to one! In this case I'll say - Back to Zero. Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co actors and crew. Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van."
be next seen in Pari, which is slated to release this February. She also has YRF's Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.
Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, releases later this year.