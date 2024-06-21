Anurag Kashyap's Big Reveal: 'If I Tell The Truth, Abhay Deol Won't Be Able To Show His Face'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bollywood_fan_edits)

Anurag Kashyap is busy promoting his latest offering Bad Cop. In a recent interview with YouTuber Janice Sequeira, the filmmaker-actor discussed his past conflicts with actor Abhay Deol. Opening up about his rift with Dev D star, Anurag said, "Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn't even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, it's his side of the story."

He added, "The truth can't be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won't be able to show his face. There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t.”

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about being labelled as "problematic and toxic" and said, "I can't always make people happy. I avoid working with people who I think are problematic, and the ones who think I am problematic are the ones with whom I have never worked. That's why they categorise me as a problematic person.”

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol worked together in Dev D. Starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, the movie garnered praise but later faced criticism from the actor himself, who said that the movie glorifies "toxic masculinity". This disagreement between Abhay and Anurag Kashyap led to a rift between the actor and the filmmaker.