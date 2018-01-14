Anurag Kashyap Wants A Film With Shah Rukh Khan On His Resume "I won't go anywhere without making a film with Shah Rukh Khan," said Anurag Kashyap

Did you know there could have been two Shah Rukh Khan and Anurag Kashyap collaborations? But the filmmaker will not give up just yet and is determined to add a Shah Rukh-film to his resume. This is how he plans to convince the 52-year-old actor for a movie, who happens to be his senior from university days. "I won't go anywhere without making a film with Shah Rukh Khan... I will write a film that will lure him. He should be attracted to it. He should be dying do the film," Mr Kashyap said, reported news agency PTI. Anurag Kashyap, who was speaking at a recently held film festival, said No Smoking and Allwyn Kalicharan (which got shelved) are the two projects that could have seen Shah Rukh on board, but did not happen due to respective reasons.

"...we will work together He wanted to do No Smoking and he was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with 'Allwyn Kalicharan.' I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn't happen)," PTI quoted him as saying.

Talking about his "big brother" from university, Mr Kashyap said: "When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he used to tell me), 'if you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear'. But I didn't want him to make my life," reported PTI. "He is the only guy I can never speak up to. I can fight with the world but not him. If he scolds me, I'll sit in a corner and cry. He is someone I have this love for. I love him to death," he added.

Anurag Kashyap is currently basking in the glory of his last release Mukkabaaz which opened to great reviews last Friday - in his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes: "Kashyap is at his absolute best in Mukkabaaz." Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Zero, the Aanand L Rai movie which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

(With PTI inputs)