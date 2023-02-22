Anupam Kher's Mom Doesn't Approve Of His Weight Loss But She Does Like The Gift He Got Her

Still from a video shared by Anupam Kher. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher, is here to rid you off your midweek blues. The 67-year-old actor, who has many renowned films to his credit, uploaded an adorable video of his mother on Instagram on Wednesday and it is sure to light up the rest of your week. In the video, Anupam Kher's mother can be seen reacting to a Gucci perfume that the Saaransh actor brought from a work trip. In the video, we see her expressing how much she liked the gift and also asks Anupam Kher to bring her only perfumes as a gift whenever he travels abroad. We also hear her wishing to travel to her ancestral home in Kashmir where she says, "I will climb all four floors".

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Kashmir Files actor captioned it, "Ma ko mera patla hona bilkul accha nahi lagta hain, lekin mera laya hua perfume bahut accha lagta hain. Actually, woh chahti hain mai jab bhi videsh jaun unke liye ek scent ki bottle jaroor laun. Par sabse zyada ma Kashmir jake apna aur apne mata-pita ka ghar dekhna chahti hain. Aur yeh sab baatein woh Dulari ke andaaz mein kehti hain. Maein sachmuch bohut hi pyaari hoti hain. Jai mata di (Mother doesn't like me becoming thin. But she likes the perfume I brought her. But most of all, my mother wants to go to Kashmir and see her ancestral house. And she says all these things in a loving way. Mothers are really so lovely. Jai Mata Di! #DulariRocks)”.

After receiving the perfume, we hear the mother say “Tu jaha jayega mere liye scent lana bass (You will always bring me a perfume wherever you go)". Upon being asked about her fascination with perfumes, the mother replies, "Pata nahi bas mujhe chalte chalte log kahaein aaye haaye, kaun jarahi maharani (I don't know but I just want people to look at me whenever I pass by and say, 'who is this queen')."

Anupam Kher's cute video with his mother was liked by people across social media. One user said, “I love your mom the way she talks to you, is so cute. I can't wait for your mom's next video.” See the video here:

A few days back, Anupam Kher shared a picture with Alia Bhatt on social media and he wrote: "Dearest Alia Bhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially Gangubai Kathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always." Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Responding to Anupam Kher's post, Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story: "Love you Anupam uncle - will never forget all that I learned about acting growing up by just watching you and all your movies again and again and again... Biggest hug ever." Take a look.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film also featured Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, and Jugal Hansraj. The actor will be next seen in Signature, The Vaccine War, Emergency, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, and Metro In Dino.