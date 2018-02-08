Anupam Kher Thanks A Bunch Of People On His Way Back From Los Angeles

Anupam Kher is on his way back to India, after a very "productive" trip to Los Angeles

Anupam Kher's Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday (Image courtesy - anupampkher )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anupam Kher has featured in 13 Hollywood films
  2. He was in Los Angeles when his Twitter account was hacked
  3. His next Bollywood film Aiyaary, will release on February 16
Anupam Kher is on his way to India, after a very "productive" trip to Los Angeles. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor, who had a great time attending 'creative and productive meetings' posted a video on his Instagram account, thanking his friends from LA, "On my way back to my India. Thank you, LA for your love, warmth, and generosity. Had great creative and productive meetings. And shoot too :) #SinghInTheRain #TheViceroy #IndianTemple #CorasBreakfast," he wrote. Anupam's Twitter account was recently hacked, while he was in LA. The 62-year-old actor has featured in up to 13 Hollywood films like, Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick. The Big Sick, has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post:
 


Anupam Kher, who shot for his 512th film - Singh In The Rain - in LA, had also shared some pictures from the reunion night of his film Hotel Mumbai. He captioned one of the pictures: "This was the Best reunion ever in LA. I was so delighted to meet up and spend some time with my friends and co-actors from #HotelMumbai @nazaninboniadi, @tildac_h_ @armiehammer, @therealjasonisaacs and our producer #JoeJomon. Missed #DevPatel. Thank you @qualitylight for making it happen. Photo clicked by the one and only @Elizabethchambers.:) #FriendsForEver #Bonding #AnthonyMaras #FilmOf2018."

Take a look at these pictures from the reunion night:
 

 


His Twitter account was hacked allegedly by a pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers and the actor was made aware of this through friends at home. "My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am," he told news agency PTI. After the issue was resolved, Mr Kher posted this tweet thanking Twitter for handling the hack:
 

Anupam Kher's last Bollywood appearance was in 2017's film Judwaa 2, headlined by Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. The actor will be next seen in Aiyaary, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra. The film will release on February 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

