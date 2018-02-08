Anupam Kher Thanks A Bunch Of People On His Way Back From Los Angeles

Highlights
- Anupam Kher has featured in 13 Hollywood films
- He was in Los Angeles when his Twitter account was hacked
- His next Bollywood film Aiyaary, will release on February 16
Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post:
Anupam Kher, who shot for his 512th film - Singh In The Rain - in LA, had also shared some pictures from the reunion night of his film Hotel Mumbai. He captioned one of the pictures: "This was the Best reunion ever in LA. I was so delighted to meet up and spend some time with my friends and co-actors from #HotelMumbai @nazaninboniadi, @tildac_h_ @armiehammer, @therealjasonisaacs and our producer #JoeJomon. Missed #DevPatel. Thank you @qualitylight for making it happen. Photo clicked by the one and only @Elizabethchambers.:) #FriendsForEver #Bonding #AnthonyMaras #FilmOf2018."
Take a look at these pictures from the reunion night:
His Twitter account was hacked allegedly by a pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers and the actor was made aware of this through friends at home. "My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am," he told news agency PTI. After the issue was resolved, Mr Kher posted this tweet thanking Twitter for handling the hack:
I AM BACK.. Thank you @TwitterIndia for your fantastic and efficient handling of my twitter account getting hacked. Thank you, friends, & members of the media for alerting me in Los Angles in the middle of the night. As for hackers: I LOVE INDIA. pic.twitter.com/qGtMRLLSKo— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018
