Anupam Kher's Twitter Account Hacked, Pro-Pakistan Tweet Allegedly Posted

Actor Anupam Kher's Twitter account was hacked, he told news agencies on Tuesday. Mr Kher, 62, is currently in Los Angeles and revealed that he found out about the hack through friends at home. "My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am," Anupam Kher told news agency PTI via a text message. He says he has flagged the hack to Twitter. The hackers are believed to be a pro-Pakistan group from Turkey. Several screenshots and a now deleted tweet posted on Mr Kher's handle are circulating on social media, showing a tweet in Turkish and ending with the words 'I Love Pakistan.'
Highlights
- Anupam Kher has flagged the hack to Twitter
- Just got few calls from friends in India about it, he said
- Anupam Kher is currently in Los Angeles
Anupam Kher, whose wife Kirron Kher is the BJP member of Parliament from Chandigarh, appears to be one of several hacked Twitter accounts. Among them is Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta, from whom Mr Kher reportedly received a direct message on Twitter.
"Got a DM yesterday from Mr Swapan Dasgupta's account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already," Anupam Kher told PTI.
Twitter put out this statement on the hacks:
Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts. For security advice & best practice, read here: https://t.co/Wb8g07EjfD— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2018
Anupam Kher's account seems to be up and running again, after being temporarily inaccessible. It now displays tweets posted by the actor from Los Angeles, including a picture with actors Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, and a message for his The Big Sick co-star Kumail Nanjiani, whose screen father Mr Kher played.
(With inputs from PTI)