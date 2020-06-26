Anupam Kher Remembers Amrish Puri: 'He Had Childlike Innocence But Played Toughest Villains'

Amrish Puri with Anupam Kher. (Image courtesy: cine_rocks )

Anupam Kher is "missing" veteran actor Amrish Puri and his latest post on Instagram proves it. Amrish Puri, who was known for playing villain roles in Hindi films, died on January 12 in 2005. Remembering his co-star, Anupam Kher shared a photo of a magazine cover that featured the duo and recalled how Amrish Puri used to play "toughest villain roles" despite having "childlike innocence." Anupam Kher also revealed in his post that the legendary star used to call him "naughty bachcha." He wrote: "I miss Amrish Puri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, 'Yaar! Tu bada naughty bachcha hai!' Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply, 'Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!" And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji, you will always be great!"

Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri worked together in several films, including Salaakhen, Mast Kalandar, Jeene Do, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aaj Ka Arjun, Tridev, Trinetra and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, to name a few.

Amrish Puri's portrayals of villain characters such as Mogambo in Mr. India, Jagavar in Vidhaata, Thakral in Meri Jung, Bhujang in Tridev and Balwant Rai in Ghayal are still remembered by many of us.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here:

Anupam Kher is best-known for his performances in films such as Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Special 26, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.