After Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna Confirms Exit From Rupali Ganguly's <i>Anupamaa</i>: "Anuj's Chapter Is Closed"

It goes without saying that Anupamaa is one of India's most popular daily soaps. The show features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. In October, the series underwent a 15-year time leap, which led to the exit of several key characters. Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia, has also been absent in recent episodes. Now, the actor has finally spoken about his future on the show. After being off the set for two months, Gaurav shared, “People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir (producer Rajan Shahi) had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj's chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I'd be happy to return.”

During a conversation with The Times Of India, Gaurav Khanna added, “Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can't thank my fans enough for it.”

“Moving on isn't easy. But life is about turning the page and embracing new chapters. Holding on too long can hinder growth. It's important to adapt & keep moving forward,” the actor mentioned.

Gaurav Khanna also expressed his interest in exploring new platforms, particularly OTT. He shared, “Television has given me immense reach, but OTT offers well-crafted characters and meaningful storytelling. Whether it's television, films or OTT, I'm here to work hard and let my craft speak for itself. Fame is fleeting; what lasts is your dedication and skill.”

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Shivam Khajuria, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra.

In addition to Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna has also appeared in popular shows such as Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta and Laal Ishq, among others.