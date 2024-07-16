Anu Malik Reacts To Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Remix: 'The Music We Created 26 Years Ago...'

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Bad Newz is a remix of Anu Malik's original composition from the 1998 film Duplicate and it has been trending on social media ever since its release. The new version features Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk competing for Triptii Dimri's affection, while the original version starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla. The vocals are by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan only. However, it has been recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Anu Malik has reacted to the remix version in an Instagram post. He wrote, "It feels so surreal to see the music we created 26 years ago still showered with so much love. When I was creating and humming this tune to everyone in the room, there were rapturous claps from everyone, and these claps are resounding even today."

The music composer added in his post, "Little did I know that a young lad, Karan Johar, who I remember was smiling and enjoying the process of creation, would use it for his upcoming blockbuster Bad Newz, after 26 long years. My heart fills with joy, and I am forever grateful to the audience for the love."

This is what Anu Malik posted:

Meanwhile, the film's producer Karan Johar re-posted Anu Malik's Instagram post and he wrote in his Instagram story, "Anu I remember being in the music room when you created this eternal melody."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.