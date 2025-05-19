Anu Aggarwal Says, "Bollywood Was Ruled By People Like Dawood Ibrahim" During '90s

Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal has revealed about Bollywood's unholy nexus with the underworld during the '90s in her recent interview with Pinkvilla. "It was a dirty business. I don't know how dirty it is today," Anu said as she revealed how many films were funded by the underworld at that time.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "At that time, it was all under-the-table deals. It was ruled by people like Dawood Ibrahim. All the money that was coming into the film industry came from the underworld. It was a completely different scenario."

During the same conversation, she also revealed that she still hasn't been paid her full remuneration for Aashiqui. "I haven't gotten the full fees for Aashiqui till today. I've only been paid 60% of the full fees. They still owe me the 40%," the actor alleged.

A few days ago, Anu Aggarwal hit the headlines as she claimed she drank her urine.

In an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Anu Aggarwal said, "Many people don't know this... whether it's ignorance or just a lack of awareness, but drinking urine, which is referred to as Aamroli, is actually a mudra (gesture/practice) in Yoga. I've practiced it myself. I have tried it, and it's a very important practice. But one crucial thing to remember is that you don't drink the entire urine. Only a specific part of it is consumed... That portion is considered amrit (elixir). It's known to help with anti-aging, keeping your skin wrinkle-free... it's truly amazing not just for health, but overall well-being. I've personally experienced its benefits."

After Aashiqui, Anu appeared in films like Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Ram Shastra, and more.

Her last film was Return of Jewel Thief (1996). In 1999, she met with a serious accident that left her in a coma for 29 days. Following the accident, Anu never returned to acting.