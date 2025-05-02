After Paresh Rawal, <i>Aashiqui</i> Actor Anu Aggarwal Claims She Drank Her Urine: 'It's <i>Amrit</i>"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal revealed he drank urine to treat his knee injury. Anu Aggarwal claimed similar health benefits from drinking urine. Aggarwal discussed the practice, noting it is part of Yoga traditions.

Paresh Rawal stirred a conversation on and off social media when he revealed he drank his urine to heal a knee injury. Days after his revelation, Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal claimed she also drank urine and got health benefits.

In an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Anu Aggarwal said, "Many people don't know this... whether it's ignorance or just a lack of awareness, but drinking urine, which is referred to as Aamroli, is actually a mudra (gesture/practice) in Yoga. I've practiced it myself. I have tried it, and it's a very important practice. But one crucial thing to remember is that you don't drink the entire urine. Only a specific part of it is consumed... That portion is considered amrit (elixir). It's known to help with anti-aging, keeping your skin wrinkle-free... it's truly amazing not just for health, but overall well-being. I've personally experienced its benefits."

When asked about the lack of scientific evidence behind such claim, Anu said, "Kitni purani hai? (How old is science) 200 years. Yog 10,000 saal se hai, toh kiski baat aap sunenge? (And Yog is 10,000 years old, so who would you listen). I definitely support this."

For the unversed, Paresh Rawal shared that Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn suggested him to drink urine to heal his knee injury faster during an interaction with The Lallantop.

"Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury," Paresh Rawal said.

"He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning," Paresh Rawal recalled.

Paresh Rawal was slammed by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by "The Liver Doc" on social media. He wrote, "Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits".