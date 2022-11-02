Anshula Kapoor Shares Throwback Video Of Shanaya Kapoor On Her Birthday

A still from Anshula Kapoor's video. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor turned 23 today and many of her family and friends have been sharing many pictures and videos of her to wish her a birthday. One such adorable video was shared by Shanaya's cousin Anshula Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Anshula shared a video of Shanaya Kapoor from her childhood, in which, she can be seen dancing to Bunty Aur Babli theme song and giggling in Anshula's room. Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday you hot mess Shanaya Kapoor ILY. You've been my constant source of entertainment since the day I held you in my arms, and my wish for you is that you keep owning every stage you perform on and killing it... whether that stage is my room (hehehe) or the movies! Keep dancing your heart out, and keep spreading your laughter and cheer in every room that you occupy. May this be the best year yet! love you always my bro" with red hearts.

Anshula's post caught the attention of the birthday girl herself, who was surprised to watch the video. Replying to Anshula's post, Shanaya wrote, "Oh My God, this video. I love you" with red hearts.

Anshula's post also caught the attention of Shanaya's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. While Maheep expressed her love in two different comments, Sanjay was all hearts for little Shanaya's dancing video.

Check out Anshula's post here:

Shanaya's other cousin, Sonam Kapoor too wished her. Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself with the birthday girl on her Instagram handle and called Shanaya her "baby."

Check out Sonam's post here:

Shanaya Kapoor, who worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, is currently shooting for her Bollywood debut film Bedhadak. The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.