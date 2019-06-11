Anoushka Shankar Cancels Shows Over Health Issues, 'Gears Up For Major Surgery'

Anoushka Shankar shared this picture (Courtesy: Instagram)

Internationally-acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar is somewhat heartbroken about cancelling several shows due to her health. She hasn't shared details about her illness, but said she is gearing up for a major surgery.

"Dear friends, I'm so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It's not a decision that was taken lightly and I've been somewhat heartbroken about it," Anoushka tweeted on Monday.

"At present I'm spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding," she added.

This is what Anoushka Shankar tweeted:

Dear friends, I'm so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It's not a decision that was taken lightly and I've been somewhat heartbroken about it. At present I'm spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding. With love x pic.twitter.com/xGYm1px91x — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) June 10, 2019

The London-based sitarist, also the daughter of the late globally-renowned sitar exponent Ravi Shankar, was set to perform in various countries like Germany, the US and France starting from Monday.