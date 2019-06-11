Anoushka Shankar Cancels Shows Over Health Issues, 'Gears Up For Major Surgery'

"It's not a decision that was taken lightly," Anoushka Shankar wrote in her tweet

Entertainment | | Updated: June 11, 2019 16:27 IST
Anoushka Shankar shared this picture (Courtesy: Instagram)


London: 

Highlights

  1. Anoushka Shankar tweeted about the cancellation of her shows
  2. "Gearing up for major surgery," she wrote in her tweet
  3. Anoushka was going to perform in Germany, the US and France

Internationally-acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar is somewhat heartbroken about cancelling several shows due to her health. She hasn't shared details about her illness, but said she is gearing up for a major surgery.

"Dear friends, I'm so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It's not a decision that was taken lightly and I've been somewhat heartbroken about it," Anoushka tweeted on Monday.

"At present I'm spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding," she added.

This is what Anoushka Shankar tweeted:

The London-based sitarist, also the daughter of the late globally-renowned sitar exponent Ravi Shankar, was set to perform in various countries like Germany, the US and France starting from Monday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

