Of Blues And Greens: Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Palette

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Thank you, Sonakshi Sinha, for making our day. Her pictures from the Maldives come as a breath of fresh air. The album has lightened up our Instagram feeds. Sonakshi is looking like vision here. The pictures are from an impromptu shoot. We aren't saying this. It's Sonakshi's caption. “Where there's blue… there's green. Fun impromptu shoot… An amazing experience put together,” she wrote. Fans have given a thumbs up to her. A person wrote, “Nice pic, queen.” Another said, “Awesome.” Most of them have left fire and red heart emojis in the comment space.

Before this, Sonakshi Sinha was busy “mermaid spotting”. Along with a set of pictures from her stay at the picturesque location, she wrote, “Mermaid spotting. My love affair with the Maldives just getting stronger with each trip and even more this time.”

Sonakshi Sinha has a thing for beach holidays. A look at this postcard will clear all your doubts. Sonakshi is relaxing amidst the sea. She has also tweaked one of the childhood poems and wrote, “Sona jal ki rani hai. Jeewan uka pani hai.”

And, then Sonakshi Sinha also gave us a glimpse of her underwater time. In the caption, she expressed her love for water and how it makes her the happiest. “When I said I am the happiest in water...I meant it.” Mermaid feels, did we hear?

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Dabanng. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, also featured Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar and Pranitha Subhash in crucial roles.