Another Day, Another Post From Malaika Arora's Yoga Diaries

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Nobody does it better than OG fitness icon Malaika Arora. On Thursday, Malaika Arora shared a video from her yoga session and it is just the right dose of fitness motivation that we needed. The video features Malaika Arora practicing Dhan yoga (also called Dand yoga) for core conditioning with utmost ease. Malaika Arora added the hashtags #workThatCore and #DandaYoga to her post. No caption needed. Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

POV: You are scrolling down Malaika Arora's Instagram handle - it is full of yoga posts. Posting this video, Malaika Arora captioned it, "An egg-stra healthy and special Easter everyone #yogagurl."

Malaika Arora, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. She often shared videos from lunch sessions from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Like this one, that she captioned, "Epic finale needed an epic lunch. Will miss our food sessions guys."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.