Anurag Kashyap Shares Pics From Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding: "<i>Ye Bhi Gayi</i>"

Anurag Kashyap shared a bunch of photos from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire's wedding. The carousel gives fans a peek into the special day. Among the moments captured, Anurag and his ex-wife, Aarti Bajaj, were seen engaged in the rituals, celebrating their daughter's big day. The newlyweds, Aaliyah and Shane looked super happy as they flashed big smiles in the beautiful snapshots. In his LOL caption, Anurag wrote, “Ye bhi gayi .. Shane Gregoire my Silly take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you Aarti Bajaj and Rhea Dewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming.”

Reacting to the post, Shane Gregoire said, “You have my word, my Filly.” Aati Bajaj posted, “Phew backbreaking but worth it! Everything was so beautiful!” Aaliyah Kashyap shared some red hearts. Actress Tisca Chopra commented, “Big tight hug.” Tillotama Shome said, “Many many congratulations Anurag.” Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, “Congratulations,” and dropped a red heart. Gauahar Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Muskan Chanana and others followed suit.

Anurag Kashyap is winning hearts as the ultimate father-in-law. The filmmaker stepped in to defend his son-in-law, Shane Gregoire, after a heartwarming video of Shane getting emotional during the wedding went viral. In the clip, Shane is seen tearing up as Aaliyah Kashyap walked down the aisle – a moment that left many brides-to-be manifesting similar heartfelt reactions. However, not everyone appreciated Shane's vulnerability, and some online critics took aim at him.

Anurag Kashyap, being the doting father-in-law, responded to the negativity in the comments section of a post. He stood firmly by Shane Gregoire's side and shut down the criticism. Anurag Kashyap said, “My son-in-law is just the most sensitive human being, and the way he loves my daughter is so special.” Slamming those who criticised the gesture, he added, “So everyone who thinks it is a trend or he is doing it to go viral. Can take a hike. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law. I am not half as good as a father the way Shane is to Aaliyah.” Click here to read in detail.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got married on December 11. The couple, who met on a dating app, got engaged last year.