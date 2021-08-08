Another Day, Another Pic From Trishala Dutt's Holiday In Hawaii

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (courtesy trishaladutt )

Pictures from Trishala Dutt's Hawaii vacation keep getting better and better. On Sunday morning, she shared another photograph from Hawaii, where she is on a holiday currently. Trishala posted a picture from her pool session, in which she can be seen dressed in a white swimsuit as she happily poses for the camera. The picture happens to be from Maui, Hawaii. She captioned her post: "Night swim." Trishala Dutt has actively been posting picture-perfect shots from Hawaii - one post at a time.

On her dad Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday this year, Trishala shared glimpses of his celebrations in California. "Happy birthday, Papa Dukes. Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," Trishala wrote in an Instagram story, which also shared a glimpse of an airplane banner with the happy birthday message floating in the sky. She shared multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories to wish him on his special day.

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist based out of New York. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Her father Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata. They got married in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.