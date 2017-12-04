Another 2.0 Update: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Final Date

The most talked about Robot drama of the season 2.0 will release on April 27, 2018. Yes, the much-awaited film 2.0 in which the Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar co-stars with Rajinikanth will now hit the screens next year in April. 2.0 was initially scheduled to release on Diwali 2017 but the release date was forwarded to next year due to impending special effects work. Earlier, there were reports that it will be Akshay vs Akshay on Republic Day, 2018 as Akshay's Padman (produced by wife Twinkle Khanna) hit the screens on January 26 next year. But the actor cleared all rumours and told mid-day: "There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film?"
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new release date of 2.0 with an interesting fact: "#Baahubali 2: 28 April 2017... #2 Point 0: 27 April 2018... Will history repeat itself?"
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 released on April 28, 2017 and received record breaking response from the audience. The film featuring Prabhas had crossed the 1800 crore mark and was a blockbuster hit.
Lyca Productions also made an official announcement about 2.0's release date on their Twitter handle: "Nation's costliest 3D film starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, directed by Shankar, music by A R Rahman, is all set for the release schedule."
The makers of 2.0 have released a few posters of the film, which have made the wait a little tad-bit. Akshay will reportedly have 12 different looks for the movie. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti the Robot in the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.
2.0 is also being reported by many as Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs. 400 crore. We are super excited for 2.0. Are you?