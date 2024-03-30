Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain On Salman Khan: 'His Rock-Solid Support Means A Lot To Us'

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande, who recently attended the screening of Patna Shuklla, shared a picture with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram. Ankita was accompanied by husband Vicky Jain to the screening. Ankita and Vicky share a cordial relationship with Salman Khan as they participated in Bigg Boss 17. Talking about Salman Khan's support, Ankita wrote, "What an amazing time we had @beingsalmankhan sir has always been a big supporter and always guided us to do our best. His rock-solid support means a lot to us."

Talking about the film Patna Shuklla, Ankita wrote, "It feels extra special to have attended the screening of Patna Shukla, this amazing courtroom drama produced by @arbaazkhanofficial sir. @officialraveenatandon ma'am has done an incredible job and kudos to the entire team for the brilliant efforts." FYI, Patna Shuklla has been produced by Arbaaz Khan and headlined by Raveena Tandon. Take a look what Ankita has posted:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently hosted a holi party. Sharing the fun-filled pictures from the celebrations, Ankita wrote in the caption, "Holi ke din dil khil jate hai, Aur #AnViKiRaasLeela mai rang mil jaate hai! Aap logo ki Holi kaisi gayi?" Take a look:

Recently, Ankita and husband Vicky Jain appeared as guests on the reality dance show Dance Deewane. Ankita performed with Madhuri Dixit to the song Ek Do Teen on the show. Sharing a video from the set, Ankita wrote, "A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri, ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit a muse forever etched in our hearts." Take a look:

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale.Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Yamunabai in Randeep Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.