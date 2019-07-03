Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Jam Insta Traffic With What Looks Like A Proposal

Ankita Lokhande with boyfriend Vicky Jain. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Highlights Ankita Lokhande is dating businessman Vicky Jain The day they spent together was 'bliss,' said Ankita Lokhande Ankita was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

Ankita Lokhande filled her Instagram page with adorable and loved-up pictures of herself with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, shared pictures from her day out with Vicky Jain, during which it appears that he proposed to the Pavitra Rishta actress. None of the captions accompanying the pictures explain what really happened but Ankita made sure her Instafam knew that the day they spent together was 'bliss.' Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who is a businessman, were twinning in black and white athleisure outfits. Ankita captioned one of the posts, "When a weirdo meets weirdo," while for another picture, in which it appears Vicky proposed, Ankita wrote, "I will think about it."

Here are all the pictures posted by Ankita Lokhande on Instagram:

Earlier, several gossip columns reported that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are looking forward to a 2019 wedding, however, the actress refuted the rumours and told Bombay Times: "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

Last month, Ankita Lokhande attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party with Vicky Jain as her plus one. Ankita wore an embellished kurti with gharara while Vicky complemented her in a white kurta and trousers. Here are some pictures from Baba Siddique's Iftaar party:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Ankita Lokhande at Baba Siddique's iftaar party Ankita Lokhande became a household name after starring in television show Pavitra Rishta with Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sudhant started dating during the show and they parted ways in 2016. Ankita made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika and she hasn't announced her next film yet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability