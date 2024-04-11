Animal Singer Vishal Mishra Brings Home A Swanky New Maybach: 'So Grateful'

Vishal Mishra shared this image. (courtesy: vishalmishraofficial)

Vishal Mishra, best known for singing Pehle Bhi Main in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, is now a proud owner of a luxury car. The singer recently bought a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600. On Wednesday, Vishal Mishra shared a series of photos of his swanky new purchase. In one of the photos, Vishal Mishra can be seen posing alongside his black luxury car. Another picture captured his elated parents at a car showroom. Vishal Mishra also dropped a brief clip of his mother performing a puja before bringing their new Maybach home. According to Carwale.com, the car's price in India is approximately ₹2.96 crore.

In his caption, Vishal Mishra expressed gratitude and wrote, "Welcoming the new ride home. So grateful. Maybach GLS 600. Ye sab aapke pyaar se (All this is because of your love). Jai Mata Di!!" Vikrant Massey left red heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section, while Hina Khan congratulated him with a clapping emoji.

Vishal Mishra followed the footsteps of the Animal actors Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Sachdeva who also bought cars recently. Last week, Ranbir Kapoor purchased a Bentley. His Bentley Continental GT V8 is reportedly valued at ₹8 crore. On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted cruising around Mumbai in his newly acquired luxury car along with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Saurabh Sachdeva also recently acquired a luxurious car. According to a report by TellyChakkar, the brand-new BMW 5 Series is priced between ₹65.38 lakh and ₹74.49 lakh.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Released in 2023, the film revolves around the tumultuous relationship between Anil's character, Balbir Singh, and Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, also known as Vijay.

Although criticised for glorifying misogynistic and violent protagonists, Animal emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, amassing over ₹900 crore worldwide.