Kareena Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Performance: 'Empathy Is Important'

Ranbir and Kareena in a throwback picture. (courtesy: @Jeyya_B)

Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to feature in Crew, heaped praise on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills and "charming" attitude on the podcast show Bebo On TRS recently. Kareena Kapoor was asked on the show how Ranbir managed to play such a dark character in Animal. Reflecting on an actor's method of acting, Kareena said, "Empathy is such an important aspect of acting. In your performance, to be empathetic towards another person and to feel that what the other characters are feeling and to bring out that emotion is also so important. Empathy is important in performances."

Kareena Kapoor also admitted that she and Ranbir have a lot of things in common. Praising her cousin whole-heartedly, Kareena said, "Ranbir has an air, an attitude that nobody has in the Indian film industry. I may sound biased but I don't think I'm biased as I believe there's no one like Ranbir. He is also a no-nonsense person. If he likes you, it's fine. If he doesn't, he doesn't put much efforts. He is very kind like Saif (Ali Khan). He has kind eyes too."

Kareena added, "He is a deadly combination because Chintu uncle was also a deadly actor, same is Neetu aunty." Despite minting crores at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was slammed by a section of the Internet for its portrayal of problematic masculinity and violence.

Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma also expressed their thoughts on the film and they didn't approve of the content of the film. However, Karan Johar said he didn't delve deep into the moral fabric of the film. He said, "I didn't go deep into the moral communication of the film - I was so swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story of it through sound design, screenplay, dialogue, character development, that as a filmmaker, I loved it."