Animal Box Office Collection Day 20: Pre-Dunki Update On Ranbir Kapoor's Film

A still from Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

With each day passing, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is proving itself to be a box office storm that is in no mood to slow down. The film, which entered the ₹ 500-crore club on day 17, is now eying to breach the ₹ 600-crore mark soon. On Day 20, the action-drama, revolving around a complex father-son relationship, made ₹ 5 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With the film's great business on the third Wednesday, Animal's total collection now stands at Rs 528.69 crore, the report added. On day 19, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office. While Animal is headlined by Ranbir essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor.

Animal has become the talk of the town not only because of the box office numbers but also for the impeccable performances of its star cast. From Bobby Deol's portrayal of Abrar Haque to Triptii Dimri as Zoya, the actors have managed to impress fans across the world. Praising the team, veteran actor Prem Chopra -- who has a cameo in Animal -- said, "Ranbir is a very hardworking actor and performed so well in Rocket Singh. In this film (Animal), he is tremendous. He has done a great job. It is a very difficult and complicated role. It is action-oriented but even then, his character has a great background (story). People seem to love him very much. Not just him, even Bobby Deol is very good in a special appearance. All of them are very impactful."

Animal hit the theatres on December 1, when it clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur—directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday was spotted posing for a picture with Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, whom he met in New York. Trishala dropped the stunning click on her Instagram Stories, with the text, “When an Animal comes to visit.” Ranbir and Trishala's father Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen space in Shamshera, which hit the theatres last year. In addition, Ranbir also played Sanjay Dutt in the actor's biopic Sanju in 2018.