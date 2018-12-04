Anil Kapoor Was Simply 'Jhakaas' On No Filter Neha 3

Anil Kapoor in a still from the promo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights "Jhakaas all the way," wrote Neha Dhupia Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor, who was the special guest on the third season of Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha season 3, recalled an interesting piece of advice that he gave Deepika Padukone. The promo video, shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram account, gave us a glimpse of what to expect from a fun-filled episode with Neha and Anil Kapoor and in the words of the show's host Neha Dhupia, it was "jhakaas all the way." In a segment of the video, Anil Kapoor recalled how he once told Deepika Padukone to never leave Ranveer Singh. He said, "When Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer), she was there and I said, chhodna mat isko." He also told her, " Yeh ladka superb hai, perfect choice."

Check out the No Filter Neha 3 promo here:

Another interesting segment of the video was, when Neha asked Anil Kapoor to name all the members of the "Kapoor khaandan," who have been a part of the film industry, to which Anil Kapoor replied, "Anil Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Anil Kapoor." Needless to say, Neha Dhupia burst out laughing.

The third season of No Filter Neha was inaugurated by Katrina Kaif. So far, stars such as Kajol, Radhika Apte, Badshah, Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neha's husband Angad Bedi have been a part of the show.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. He did the voice-over for Baloo's character in Netflix's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Anil Kapoor has Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the pipeline.