Anil Kapoor Thinks Nayak Sequel Is A 'Good Idea'

Anil Kapoor in a still from Nayak (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Nayak released in 2001 Anil Kapoor played the protagonist in the film The film also starred Rani Mukerji and late actor Amrish Puri

Actor Anil Kapoor thinks a sequel to his hit film Nayak: The Real Hero will make for a good film. Asked which film of his deserves a sequel, Anil Kapoor told IANS on the side-lines of the T20 Dhamaal shoot at the Star Sports studio: "I think a sequel to Nayak would be a good idea."

A political action thriller, Nayak: The Real Hero is a remake of S Shankar's successful Tamil film Mudhalvan. The 2001 film narrated the story of how a common man fights against the corrupt system, and how his life changes after he becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day. It features Rani Mukerji and late actor Amrish Puri.

What's the most exciting aspect of being in the industry at the moment?

"The new wave of ideas and content. The unexplored territories and new challenges," Anil Kapoor said.

The actor is looking forward to the release of Total Dhamaal. It is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.