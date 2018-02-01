Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff's Ram Lakhan Conversation Is Jhakaas

A birthday wish for Jackie Shroff from Anil Kapoor.

Lakhan my affection always get you a meal when both free — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 1, 2018

Happy birthday to the biggest heart I know!!!! pic.twitter.com/j5FT8e6qXE — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) February 1, 2018

Happy birthday to the most handsome hero onscreen and offscreen in the world! @bindasbhidu#bestdad#blessedtobehissonpic.twitter.com/g95oJwiR1M — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 1, 2018

Im ur reflection ..... — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 1, 2018

To the coolest dude in town...@bindasbhidu happy birthday Duds. Stay cool! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 1, 2018