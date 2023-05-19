Anil And Sunita Kapoor's 50th Anniversary Wishes Are 'Full Of Love'

A throwback of Anil and Sunita Kapoor. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor, are the definition of true love. After “11 years of courtship” and 39 years of marriage, the couple are celebrating their 50th anniversary today. The couple have shared some throwbacks, as well as unseen pictures on social media. Anil Kapoor spoke about their love story that began 50 years ago. Along with the pictures, the actor read, “Happy 50 years of love to us, Sunita! Here's to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I will never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion.”

“And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed...You still take my breath away every time you walk into a room! Happy anniversary to my one and only, now and forever!” added the actor with a red heart icon.

Anil Kapoor's wish got a heartwarming response from his wife Sunita Kapoor. “Love you to eternity and beyond,” commented Sunita Kapoor.

Sunita Kapoor, too, made her family and friends go aww with her anniversary post for the actor. “39 years of being married to you, Anil Kapoor, 11 years of courtship,” she wrote, and added, “How time flies! Happy anniversary husband! Thank you for making my life easier, better, happier. Here's to us, to our love, adventures, our hearts and our forever… Love you, forever.”

Needless to say, these mushy posts by Anil and Sunita Kapoor gave their Bollywood friends major couple goals. Many also congratulated the two on their 50th anniversary in the comments section. The couple's daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor, wrote, “Love this picture,” while their sister-in-law, Maheep Kapoor, commented, “Happy anniversary…where is the party?”

“Awwwww #couplegoals. Happy Anniversary Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor,” commented Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy anniversary sir and ma'am.” A comment by Karan Johar read, “Wow!!! This is so, so, so lovely and full of love.” Raveena Tandon wished the couple like this: “Happy anniversary to both of you!!!! God bless and love and happiness always!”

Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “You guys are so beautiful together,” whereas Anupam Kher commented: “Happy anniversary darlings!” “Wishing you and Anil a very happy anniversary, love and happiness in abundance,” read Shilpa Shirodkar's reaction. Chunky and his wife Bhavana Pandey wished the couple a “happy anniversary” and dropped some black hearts, as well as, clinking glasses emojis.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984. They are parents to actress Sonam Kapoor, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.