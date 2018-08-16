Angelina Jolie Extends Brad Pitt And Kids' Visitation Hours After Court Intervention: Reports

A file photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their kids. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Highlights Angelina Jolie recently accused Brad Pitt of being a careless father Brad Pitt dissed the accusations as 'unnecessary' Brad's now allowed to meet his kids for four hours on school days

Last week, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of being a careless father (which the Fight Club actor dismissed) and now, a judge asked the Maleficent star to let her estranged husband visit their six children before court finally settles the custody issue, reports The Blast. A hearing for the custody of the children has been scheduled for August 21. After the judge's intervention, Brad Pitt has been allowed to visit the children for four hours on school days and 12 hours for holidays. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt raised Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox and Vivienne together from 2004 to 2016.

Earlier this month, Angelina accused her estranged husband of evading paying child support, reported NBC News. However, Brad Pitt rubbished the accusations and slammed the court filings as "unnecessary," reported People Magazine. Brad Pitt's lawyer submitted a brief to the Superior Court of the State of California, in which he dismissed the actress' allegations as "a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage." According to People Magazine, the lawyer added Brad Pitt "loaned" his estranged wife a sum of US$8 million in connection with the purchasing of her present residence.

Angelina and Brad dated for 10 years before they got married in August 2014. The couple filed for divorce in September 2016. They met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004, when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Their last film together was By The Sea, which was written and directed by Angelina Jolie. As of now, Angelina Jolie is filming the sequel to Maleficent and Come Away while Brad Pitt is making Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.