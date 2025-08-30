Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather, Battling Alzheimer's, Recognised Her In <i>Saiyaara</i>: "That Was Very Special"

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have risen to instant stardom with Saiyaara.

What's Happening

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet shared that her grandfather had Alzheimer's.

"My dadu has Alzheimer's disease, which is why the film was even more emotional for me," she said.

"He's at a point now where he doesn't remember most things, but I believed in this film because it says 'dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets but the heart does not)', and that's very true for my dadu. He doesn't remember my name; he doesn't remember most, but he calls me Heeraput, or Makkhan," she added.

She concluded, "The last few times that I had visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him; familiar but not knowing who I am or what's going on. So, when my film was coming out, I [thought] he's not going to know or remember [me]. And then, [because he couldn't go to the theatre since he's bedridden] my parents showed him all the videos and everything; and he smiled and said 'Heeraput' and 'Makkhan di movie'; and that was very special."

Background

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of a rebellious musician, played by Ahaan Panday, and a songwriter living with Alzheimer's, played by Aneet Padda.

The film went on to shatter box office records, collecting Rs 563 crore and becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema as well as the most successful film ever led by newcomers.

Produced by YRF CEO Akshay Widhani, the project also stands as the studio's biggest hit since Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in 2023.

Aneet Padda made her screen debut with a small role in Salaam Venky (2022) and later featured in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry in 2024. Saiyaara marks her first outing as a lead actor.

