AndhaDhun Trailer: Expect The Unexpected In Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte's Murder Mystery

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte in a still from AndhaDhun (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana plays blind pianist in the film Radhika Apte plays Ayushmann's move interest in the film AndhaDhun is slated to release on October 5

The trailer of AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte is out. The makers have already grabbed eyeballs by choosing not to go by the usual norm of releasing the trailer during the daytime or evening. Rather the trailer of AndhaDhunwas unveiled at midnight. The trailer introduces us to Ayushmann Khurrana, a blind pianist, who is just so good with his job. Enters Radhika Apte, who plays Ayushmann's move interest in the film. A cute love story starts brewing between the two when things take an ugly turn. What starts off as an oh-so adorable love story, turns into a murder mystery plot. Tabu's entry in Ayushmann's life changes everything for worse. A murder takes place and Ayushmann's presence at the crime spot makes him one of the prime suspects of the case. After the murder, Ayushmann's life turns upside down.

AndhaDhun promises to be one crazy and intriguing ride. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan, who had earlier helmed Badlapur. This is Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan.

Watch the trailer of AndhaDhun here.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the trailer of the film and captioned: "You can't see what I can or maybe you can. 'See' for yourself! Apologies for the delay but here's the AndhaDhun trailer."

For Ayushmann Khurrana, AndhaDhun will be the actor's first release of this year. He was last seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte was last seen in PadMan opposite Akshay Kumar, which released earlier this year. She later made an appearance in Netflix's Lust Stories and Ghoul.

AndhaDhun is slated to release on October 5, 2018.