AndhaDhun Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Proves Its Mettle,' Earns Rs 18.40 Crore

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana on the posters of AndhaDun. (Image courtesy: andhadhunfilm)

AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, has managed to collect Rs 18.40 crore within four days of its release. The film not only performed well over the weekend but also earned Rs 3.40 crore on Monday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Mr Adarsh, the film "proved its mettle" on Monday and that it has emerged as the "first choice of moviegoers." On Tuesday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "AndhaDhunproves its mettle on the crucial Mon... Day 4 [Mon] is higher than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity in today's times. Despite weekday pricing at multiplexes, strong footfall in metros is driving its biz and that should help put up a healthy total. AndhaDhun emerges the first choice of moviegoers."

#AndhaDhun emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Growth on Day 4 [vis-a-vis Day 1]: 25.93%... Jump in biz from Day 2 onwards indicates the strong word of mouth has come into play... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: 18.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2018

Taran Adarsh also stated that growth in AndhaDhun's box office performance could be attributed to "strong word of mouth." Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Jump in biz from Day 2 onwards indicates the strong word of mouth has come into play."

#AndhaDhun proves its mettle on the crucial Mon... Day 4 [Mon] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity in today's times... Despite weekday pricing at plexes... Strong footfalls in metros is driving its biz and that should help put up a healthy total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2018

AndhaDhun, which clashed with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's LoveYatri at the box office, opened to excellent reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "The film, an absolute treat for thriller aficionados who like the genre seasoned with wry wit, bears testimony to the director's uncommon storytelling skills on the one hand and his abiding attachment to 1970's Hindi film music on the other."

AndhaDhun is a murder mystery directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a visually impaired pianist. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu.