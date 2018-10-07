AndhaDhun Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Gains Momentum,' Earns Rs 7.25 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: andhadhunfilm )

Ayushmann Khurana's AndhaDhun might not have had a very impressive start at the box office but the film "gained momentum" on Saturday, reports Box Office India.AndhaDhun managed to collect Rs 5 crore on Saturday alone and it has collected Rs 7.25 crore as of now. According to Box Office India report, a major portion of the film's success could be attributed to its performance in multiplexes. "The day two number puts the film in a decent position but it's still all about what it can do over the weekdays and after as the weekend is still going to be low. The trend will be very strong especially if it can consolidate this growth on Sunday," stated Box Office India.

AndhaDhun opened to great reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "Lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana has never been better, he hits it right out of the park - and then some. As good as she has ever been, Tabu, too, is astounding as a woman who exudes as much charm as deadly intent."

AndhaDhun clashed with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's LoveYatri, which opened to poor reviews and it has managed to collect merely Rs 4 crore as of now. Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five and described the film as a "ticket to disaster."

AndhaDhun is a thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also features Radhika Apte and Tabu. AndhaDhun showcases the journey of a visually impaired pianist.