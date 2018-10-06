AndhaDhun Box Office Collection Day 1: Radhika Apte And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets 'Poor' Start At Rs 2.50 Crore

AndhaDhun poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana (Courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights AndhaDhun collection is expected to 'jump' on Saturday AndhaDhun has been directed by Sriram Raghavan Hollywood film Venom also released with AndhaDhun

Ayushmaan Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu's murder mystery AndhaDhun started its box office journey on a "poor" note, a Box Office India report stated. The Sriram Raghavan-directed film raked in Rs 2.50 (nett) on the opening day. "AndhaDhun grossed in the Rs 2.25-2.50 crore nett range which is a poor collection," the report stated. Ayushmann Khurrana's film is expected to witness a growth in collection on Saturday (Day 2). "AndhaDhun will jump on Saturday but it's about the weekday collections because unless Saturday and Sunday jump manifold it will be a low weekend number. The film may need to be similar on Monday to Friday to go anywhere at the box office due to this low opening day number," the report added.

AndhaDhun released with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut film LoveYatri. Though both the film started off their box office journeys on similar note, eventually AndhaDhun has taken the lead. "AndhaDhun and LoveYatri had opened with similar collections but it was the former that came out ahead as it was better in the evenings," Box Office India report stated.

Sriram Raghavan-directed Andhadhun mostly opened to positive reviews. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave AndhaDhun 4 out of 5 stars. "Lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana has never been better: he hits it right out of the park - and then some. As good as she has ever been, Tabu, too, is astounding as a woman who exudes as much charm as deadly intent. Radhika Apte, playing markedly less tortured than she has been in most of her recent screen outings, is effortlessly pitch-perfect," he wrote.

Hollywood film Venom starring Tom Hardy also released on Friday and has "overshadowed" the Bollywood movies. "The new Hindi releases struggled at the box office with very low collections.as the initial audience preferred the Hollywood release Venom. Tom Hardy's film has collected Rs 3.75-4 crore on the opening day. "Venom was the best film as it collected Rs 3.75-4 crore nett but even here this film had opened better and did not quite push through in the evening as it had looked cruising past the 4 crore nett mark but the collections have actually come out a bit less," according to reports.