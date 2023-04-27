And Just Like That 2 Teaser: Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Her Bling

Sarah Jessica Parker in the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

And just like that... OG Carrie Bradshaw finds her sparkle or so it seems, going by the new teaser of And Just Like That 2, which is the second installment of the sequel to the popular 90s TV show Sex And The City. To put it like Carrie Bradshaw does, a lot has changed in the magical land called Manhattan. Carrie's husband Big died and she had a tough time navigating through life what with a best friend abandoning her, her deteriorating health and more. The only thing that kept her going was her friends but as she hints in the teaser, we are "blissfully unaware when life is about to change." What has changed, you ask? Well, Carrie is busy distracting herself until a ghost from the past knocks at her door. No, not Big but Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) fans can unite and rejoice.

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is exploring her relationship with Che. Miranda started dating them in the first part of And Just Like That. Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) is having a tough time understanding her teen daughters. Samantha is still missed and Carrie's obsession with her bags and shoes is not going anywhere. Some things never change.

Check out the teaser of And Just Like That 2 here:

Sharing the teaser, Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, "And Just Like That...Season 2. This June on Max. Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter. Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt. And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one's for you, Part 2. X, SJ."

From the executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, Season 2 of And Just Like That will release in June on HBOMax. The additional star cast also includes Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.