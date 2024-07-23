And Just Like That, Samantha Won't Return. Kim Cattrall On Season 3 Rumours

Kim Cattrall in a still from the show. (courtesy: everyoutfitonsatc)

Sorry folks but Kim Cattrall won't reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the season three of And Just Like That..., Max's revival series of HBO's Sex And The City. The actress reacted to a a thread on X (earlier known as Twitter) claiming that Kim will return in the third season of And Just Like That.... The post read, "And Just Like That - It Looks Like Kim Cattrall (aka Samantha Jones) Will Be Back For And Just Like That... Season 3 After All)." Reacting to the post, the actress dismissed the rumours and she wrote, "Aw that's so kind but I'm not."

Read the post shared by Kim Cattrall here:

Aw that's so kind but I'm not — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 21, 2024

And Just Like That, a revival of the hit show Sex And The City, aired on December 9, 2021 and it will showcased the story of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt as they navigated love and friendship in their 50s. The second season of the show released last year.

Kim Cattrall, who played sexually liberated publicist and one of Carrie's besties Samantha Jones, was not a part of And Just Like That.... Chris Noth had reprised his role as Carrie's husband or Mr Big as she lovingly called him but his character was killed in the first episode of the show itself. Willie Garson, who starred as Carrie's other bestie Stanford Blatch, was also meant to be a part of the series. However, he died at the age of 57 in September 2021.

You