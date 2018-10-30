Ananya Panday's 'Cuddle Partner' Tara Sutaria Posts A Birthday Wish

Tara Sutaria with Ananya Panday. (Image courtesy: tarasutaria__)

Highlights Ananya Panday turned 20 on Tuesday Tara Sutaria and Ananya will make their Bollywood debuts together Tara and Ananya are co-stars in Student Of The Year 2

Happy birthday, Ananya Panday! On Tuesday, the actress blows out 20 candles on her birthday cake. Ananya's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. Ananya's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria shared multiple pictures of herself along with Ananya and accompanied the post along with a lovely message. In her post, Tara lovingly addressed Ananya as "AP" and wrote: "My darling AP, fellow scorpion and partner in our first film - may your every dream come true and may the beginning of your twenties pave the way for the rest of your beautiful life! I'm happiest that we get to share the start of our journeys together. Happy birthday. Love you."

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's post here:

That's not it, designer Maheep Kapoor, who happens to be a close friend of Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday, wished the 20-year-old actress by sharing throwback pictures from her childhood days. The pictures also feature Maheep's daughter and Ananya's close friend Shanaya Kapoor. She wrote: "Wish you a blockbuster this year. Happy 20th birthday, Student Of The Year."

Take a look at the pictures here:

This is how Ananya's brother Ahaan Panday wished his "baby sister." He shared an adorable throwback picture from their childhood days and wrote: "Baby sister turning 20 soon."

A screenshot of Ahaan Panday's Instagram story.

The actress surely knows how to party in style but for her special day, Ananya threw an intimate party and celebrated with her family in Mumbai. We got a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations through the Instagram posts shared by her aunt Deanne Panday.

Take a look at the pictures from the celebration here:

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is scheduled to release in May 2019.