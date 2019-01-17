Ananya Panday's Anniversary Wish For Parents Chunky And Bhavana Panday Is A Major Blast From The Past

Ananya Panday with Bhavana and Chunky Panday. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

On Bhavana and Chunky Panday's 21st wedding anniversary, Ananya Panday dug out really cute throwback pictures from her family photo archives. Ananya shared multiple pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she captioned the pictures in the sweetest way possible. "Been around since the 1st one, happy 21st anniversary guys," wrote Ananya and added the hashtags "#DadYouGotLucky" and "#Goals." Chunky Panday, who was obviously delighted to see the throwback pictures, responded to Ananya's post. He wrote: "Hahaha! Yes, I am the luckiest to have the 3 of you in my life." Ananya's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Bhavana Panday also shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Chunky Panday on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Straight out of the movies. 21 years of crazy." Besides Ananya, Chunky and Bhavana Panday are also parents to Rysa.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday's sister-in-law Deanne Panday also posted an anniversary wish for Chunky and Bhavana. "Happy anniversary my darling Chunky and Bhavana. Happiness and love always. Love you guys, God bless," she wrote.

Ananya Panday is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the film. Student Of The Year 2 is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year. The film went on floors last year and it is slated to release on June 10 this year. The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra and it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.