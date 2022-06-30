Ananya Panday Was 'Caught In Between Moments' In This Latest Post

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has treated her Instagram family to a stunning picture, and we can't take our eyes off. The actress has shared a monochrome picture that shows her sitting in front of a mirror, lost in deep thought. In the image, the Gehraiyaan actress looks gorgeous in a black top with a plunging neckline and has left her hair loose. And the credit for clicking this stunning photo goes to her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Sharing the image, Ananya captioned the image as, "caught in between moments by Anaita Shroff Adajania".

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the post, her mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday celebrated her mother Bhavana Pandey's birthday. She shared an adorable post and captioned it as, "my best friend !! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe".

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is busy shooting her next movieKho Gye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and she keeps sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram stories from the sets. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram stories after completing a morning schedule and captioned it as "Magical morning pack ups".

Also, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars boxer Mike Tyson in a pivotal role. On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram handle, wishing the boxer on his 56th birthday. He captioned it as "Team #LIGER wishes the LEGEND, @miketyson a very happy birthday! The big clash on-screen awaits!"

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.