Ananya Panday Shares Special Birthday Post For Mom And 'Best Friend' Bhavana Pandey

Ananya Panday shared picture with her sister and mother (courtesy: ananyapanday)

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday clicked the perfect picture with her mom Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. The actress celebrated her mother's birthday with an all-girls day out and shared a fun moment from the outing on Instagram. Ananya's post featured Bhavana Pandey posing in rose-tinted sunglasses and Rysa sitting in the middle of the two, showing her glass of lemon water to the camera. Calling her mom her "best friend", Ananya wrote, "My best friend!! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe."

Take a look at Ananya's post for her mom below:

Earlier today, Ananya's dad and actor Chunky Panday posted a series of adorable pictures with his wife. The post had many photos from their younger days too. In the caption, he wrote, "My Endless Love A very Happy Birthday @bhavanapandey".

Bhavana Pandey often shares stunning pictures with her daughter. A while back, she shared a gorgeous image with Ananya in which the duo wore blingy outfits in silver and gold. While Bhavana opted for a co-ord set, Ananya went in with a bodycon dress. Bhavana wrote, "All things Bling !!!!"

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film, being directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark her debut in Telugu cinema. American professional boxer Mike Tyson will feature in a cameo role in Liger.

Later, Ananya signed up for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is a film about friendships, and also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.