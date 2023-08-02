Ananya Panday On Age Gap With Dream Girl 2 Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Don't Think It Is Today's Issue'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday at Dream Girl 2 trailer launch.

Ananya Panday, 24, who is all set to co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana, 38, in Dream Girl 2, opened up about the 14-year age gap between them at the trailer launch of their upcoming film. When Ananya Panday was asked about the age gap between her and Ayushmann Khurrana, she said, "I don't think ye aaj ka issue hai (I don't think this is today's issue). The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film. If they are preoccupied with this factor, then it becomes a problem. As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it's perfectly acceptable," ETimes quoted Ananya Panday as saying at the trailer launch.

Sharing the film's trailer on Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena (I am going to give the most dangerous performance of my life, do give me some love)."

The first installment of Dream Girl 2 featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl showcased the story of Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann), who takes up the job at a call center, where he talks to people as a phone pal in the voice of a girl named Pooja. Amid the process, everyone competes for Pooja's attention, which leads to a comedy of errors.