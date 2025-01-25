Ananya Panday Is The Sunflower In Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco's Life; His Reaction Is Proof

The speculations of Ananya Panday's relationship with Walker Blanco have been circulating on the internet for a while now. The two have been spotted at events and functions together, and internet cannot stop wondering what's going on between them. And now, Walker has dropped a big hint that something might be brewing between the two.

Ananya recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram feed from a shoot. Walker reposted a picture from the series on his Instagram Stories, and added three sunflower emojis to it.

Check out the Story here:

In the picture too, Ananya is exuding floral vibes with flowers all over her. She paired a top with a skirt-cum-saree, and she looks stunning!

Not just Walker, Ananya's friends and family loved the pictures too. Her mother Bhavana Pandey commented on the post with a bunch of red heart, lovestruck and evil eye emojis. Her childhood best friend Suhana Khan commented "WOWW," followed by a bunch of flower emojis. Actress Esha Gupta commented "Beauty," among many other comments.

Not long ago, amid rumours of dating Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday was asked about her take on managing a long-distance relationship.

"I actually think it is quite healthy sometimes to have some space. I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don't think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder," she responded.

On the professional front, Ananya is currently filming the second season of the Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae. On her list of upcoming projects is also Chand Mera Dil, a Dharma Productions film and an untitled project based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, where she will feature alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

