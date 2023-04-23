Just Ananya Panday Enjoying A Stunning Sunrise On Earth Day

A still from the video. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, on the occasion of Earth Day, shared a stunning picture on Instagram Stories. FYI: Earth Day was observed on April 22. In the photo, the actress is riding a horse and enjoying the sunrise. Ananya's cowboy hat and uber-cool casuals simply complemented her style. A breathtaking view, indeed. Don't you agree? Ananya's pic was attached to a quote by Albert Einstein. It read, “Look deeper into nature and then you will understand everything better.” Now, it is time to take a look at the picture.

Ananya Panday also introduced us to “little signs.” The actress uploaded a picture of a sapling.

Ananya Panday surfed through some old Instagram posts and re-shared a clip in which she is seen “swimming with the green sea turtle.” The video is from Anany'a trip to Maldives. Back then, Ananya called it “one of the most humbling experiences” of her life. She added, “Our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs before it's too late.” The actress also shared a GIF of “I Love (Earth Emoji).”

In another video, posted on the occasion of Earth Day and Eid-ul-Fitr, Ananya Panday is seen enjoying the stunning sunrise as well as the wind creasing through her carefree tresses. She added the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the background of the clip. “Earth… Eid Mubarak… love and light always,” read the caption of her post. Her mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart on the post. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped some heart-eye emojis.

Ananya Panday's last box office outing was Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming project includes Dream Girl 2, where she will share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will be seen with Varun Dhawan in the OTT project titled Call Me Bae in her kitty.