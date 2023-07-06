Ananya Panday And 'Familia' Went Out For Dinner In Ibiza. See Post

Instagrammed by Bhavana Pandey. (Courtesy: Bhavana Pandey)

It's family time for Ananya Panday. The Gehraiyaan actor, who is currently holidaying in Ibiza, Spain, stepped out for a dinner date with her parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. The pictures of the dinner date were not shared by Ananya Panday. Her mother Bhavana Pandey, who is quite active on the social media, treated her fans to the pictures of her family get-together. Bhavana simply captioned the post "Familia" and dropped heart emojis with it. The first picture is a family portrait where all the Pandays posing for the camera. Bhavana also shared an adorable selfie with her husband Chunky Panday. The rest of the pictures allow us glimpses of scrumptious food, the moon-lit top view from the venue.

Bhavana's post garnered love from her Instagram family. One wrote, "cutiee family." Another one wrote, "Awesome family pic." Another entry read, "This is such a sweet picture really!!!"

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz are also part of the project. Apart from this, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also headlined Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber thriller.

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey shot to limelight after she featured in Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajdeh.