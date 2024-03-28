An Aranmanai 4 Update: Tamannaah And Raashii Khanna's Film Gets A Release Date

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

The highly successful Tamil franchise Aranmanai, akin to Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana series, is gearing up for its fourth installment, slated for release in April. Producers Avni Cinemax confirmed the upcoming release of Aranmanai 4 in April by sharing a new poster. Anticipation is building for what promises to be a riveting blend of laughter and chills this summer. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Some say this Mansion is very chill, and some say it is very chilling. This April #Aranmanai4 is coming to give your summer a nice dose of laughter and a whole lot of chills and thrills... So are you ready? A Film by Sundar C. A @hiphoptamizha Musical." Take a look at the poster here.

The film marks the second collaboration between Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia, following their work together in Action. Additionally, Raashi Khanna, who featured in the third installment of Aranmanai, returns for this latest venture. Originally slated to join the cast, Vijay Sethupathi had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Santhosh Prathap, known for his role in Sarpatta Parambarai, plays a crucial role, alongside Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh.

Tamannaah had previously teased fans with the film's poster, hinting at a Pongal 2024 release. Aranmanai 4 follows the success of its predecessors, with the first film hitting theatres in 2014 starring Hansika Motwani and Andrea Jeremiah. While the franchise has enjoyed box office success, the third installment, released in 2021 on OTT platforms, faced criticism from both critics and audiences.