Amy Jackson, Chilling In Italy, Sends Stunning Holiday Postcards

Amy Jackson shared this photo (courtesy iamamyjackson)

Highlights Amy Jackson has been sharing pics from Capri on Instagram

Amy is vacationing with her fiance George Panayiotou

"It was all a dream," Amy captioned a set of her photos

Actress Amy Jackson, who lives in London, is travelling through Italy and sending post-cards from her Amalfu getaway on Instagram. Joining Amy Jackson on her trip to Italy is her fiance George Panayiotou. Amy, who has turned her Instagram into a vacation album recently, added a few more entries to the list and oh boy, they will indeed give you major wanderlust. Amy Jackson, while chilling on the coast of Capri in Italy, also took a dip in the refreshing waters and soaked up a good dose of the sun. Swimming done, Amy engaged in a "thumb war championship" with her travel buddy. Here are some of Amy Jackson's favourite moments from her Italy vacay:

Amy Jackson also wandered through the empty and cobbled street ways of Capri. TBH, we are living for Amy's Italy photos!

Earlier, Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou went on a drive in a vintage car along the Amalfi coast and relished freshly prepared meals. Amy's Italy getaway photos are like a dream.

Ahead of that, lovebirds Amy and George were in Sorrento, enjoying delicious pasta, lip smacking gelato and a walk in the park.

"It's all a dream," for Amy Jackson:

Amy and fiance George Panayiotou got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May. They welcomed their son Andreas in September. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before. Amy Jackson has starred in a handful of films and is best known for her roles in Singh Is Bliing, The Villain and Freaky Ali.