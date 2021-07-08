Amul's Moving Tribute To The 'Kohinoor' Of Actors Dilip Kumar

A post shared by Amul. (courtesy Amul_india)

What can be a possibly better way to pay tribute to an artist than acknowledging his body of work? After legendary actor Dilip Kumar's death, Amul paid tribute to the actor in its quintessential utterly, butterly topical. On Wednesday night, a topical was posted on the brand's official Instagram handle, highlighting some of Dilip Kumar's finest works. The text on the post was with reference to some of his iconic films Vidhaata, Ganga Jamuna, Aadmi. It read: "Ganga bhi, jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, vidhaata bhi, haar andaaz ka leader." The caption on the post read: "Tribute to the legendary actor."

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning. The veteran actor was taken to the hospital last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness. A tweet posted from the actor's official handle by family friend Faisal Farooqui read: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return." The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu, his co-star of films such as Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. Thy got married in October 1966.

Dilip Kumar, in his six-decade long career, starred in acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. Dilip Kumar was known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar and Jogan. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, which he received in 2015. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the first winner of the Filmfare Best Actor award - for 1956's Azaad. The legendary actor also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.