Amruta Subhash Recalls Naseeruddin Shah's Angry Remark After Seeing Her In A Play: "I Would Rather See You Failing Than..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amruta Subhash revealed Naseeruddin Shah scolded her over her repetitive acting in a play. Shah watched her play twice and expressed concern about her seeking applause. He advised her to avoid repeating the same performance and to explore new approaches.

Amruta Subhash is currently busy promoting her new project Chidhiya. This is when she revealed a shocking incident when Naseeruddin Shah had called her, to react strongly about her performance in a play.

The actress mentioned she was quite proud of herself, but was stunned when the veteran actor scolded her instead.

What's Happening

Amruta Subhash shared a rather unexpected reaction from Naseeruddin Shah, about one of her plays.

Recalling a particular day during the play, she said how she had to make the audience applause for a crying scene she had to perform. One day, Naseer Saab was present for the show, and sat for it a second time as well.

Later when she met him at the tea shop, she was surprised when he told her that he was concerned.

Amruta Subhash shared, "He came to me, and he was like, 'Amruta...' I was like, 'Yes sir', and he said, 'I watched your play' and the proud me was like, 'Okay and?' He then said, 'Beta, I am concerned.' I was shocked. I was like I received so much applause for my work, why is he so concerned?"

She further added, "He then said, 'Beta, I watched both the shows, and you did the same thing for claps.' He was very angry. He said in a higher tone, 'I would rather see you failing doing something new rather than doing the same thing again and again for claps, okay?' I was like, 'Okay, sir, sorry.' He asked whether the character even needed to cry. He said you're forcing yourself on the character and not letting it explore anything new. You will be repetitive as an actor. Your career will be over. That incident changed things in me and shifted something in me."

Amruta Subhash's Notable Projects

The actress is a National Award winning actor who has done incredible work in projects like Gully Boy, Dhamaka, Raman Raghav 2.0. A well-known name in the theatre circuit, she was last seen in Chidhiya with Vinay Pathak and Svar Kamble.

In A Nutshell

Amruta Subhash has been busy promoting her latest release Chidhiya. A regular theatre performer, the actress spoke about how Naseeruddin Shah once scolded her for one of her plays, and also said he was concerned. The veteran actor had told her that he would rather see her fail while doing something new, than repeating the same thing in her work.