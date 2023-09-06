Amitabh Bachchan's Fun Reel With Wife Jaya Gets Big Love From Shweta And Navya

Amitabh and Jaya in the reel. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan will never lag behind to follow a trend. The veteran actor is social-media savvy and he keeps on experimenting with technology. On Wednesday evening, the OG Don actor shared a fun reel on his Instagram feed. Amitabh Bachchan shared the reel from a shooting location. In the reel, Big B is dressed up. Jaya Bachchan can be seen sitting next to him. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan can be seen twinning. Mr. Bachchan rotates his camera in different angles in the reel. When he zooms in, Jaya Bachchan smiles for the camera. Amitabh Bachchan simply wrote in the caption, "... At work". This reel received big love from Mr. Bachchan's family and friends. Amitabh-Jaya's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "cute" and dropped a few love emojis. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote, "The cutest". Bipasha Basu wrote, "So cute." Nimrat Kaur commented, "How Lovely Sir". Designer Abu Jani wrote dropped a string of emojis.

Take a look at Amitabh's post here:

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan met fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa, his Mumbai residence. This time, Big B was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look:

Take a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a major throwback picture from his son Abhishek Bachchan's childhood days on Instagram. In the monochrome frame, Big B is looking at little Abhishek. It seems that the picture was clicked at a birthday party. Along with the image, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Abhishek...you started early before the camera... and may you continue ever...my prayers."

Take a look at the post here:

The Bachchan family made a grand appearance a few days back when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit at Jalsa on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the pictures we can see, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya assemble at the house's entrance to welcome the Chief Minister as she stepped out of her car. In the pictures, everyone can be seen dressed in their traditional best.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.